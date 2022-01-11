Galaxy Unpacked 2022: What to expect on February 8th

Samsung is expected to unveil three phones: the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked 2022. All three gadgets, according to some rumors floating about, will feature bright displays. Meanwhile, Samsung claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera will have a “Super Clear Lens.”

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 FE, the follow-up to the affordable Galaxy S20 FE, earlier this month, ahead of CES 2022. The new phone is a more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 series, with a few smart features and specs compromises to achieve at a lower price.

With three models, including a super-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is slated to come alongside the Galaxy S22.

Invitations are expected to go out later this month, but it’s unclear whether there will be an in-person aspect to the event. However, MWC 2022 might open the way for in-person appearances later this month. MWC 2022 is still set to take place in person in Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd.

Samsung previously had events in February in 2020 and 2019, although both were the company’s first of the year. The S20 and S10, foldable phones, earbuds, and the company’s S series were introduced. In August, a new launch focusing on the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Watch followed both of these events.