Samsung Pakistan has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25, 2026, at 11 PM PKT. The announcement was shared through the company’s official social media channels, inviting fans to tune in and discover how Galaxy AI can make everyday life easier and more efficient.

The promotional material highlights “Galaxy Unpacked” along with the event date and a note that it will be streamed live on Samsung’s website. The central theme of this year’s event appears to revolve around Galaxy AI, signaling that artificial intelligence will play a major role in the upcoming announcements.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Set for Feb 25 – Samsung Teases Major Discounts

Samsung has been steadily expanding AI-powered features across its Galaxy devices. These tools simplify daily tasks, improve productivity, and enhance user experience. From intelligent photo editing and real-time translation to smarter voice commands and personalized suggestions, Galaxy AI has become a key part of Samsung’s software strategy. At the February event, the company will showcase new enhancements that further integrate AI into its ecosystem.

In addition to teasing new technology, Samsung Pakistan is offering incentives for customers who register ahead of the event. According to the announcement, users who sign up can receive a discount voucher worth Rs. 8,000 for the purchase of an upcoming Galaxy phone. There is also a chance to win an additional Rs. 50,000 eVoucher through a lucky draw.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the devices that it will launch at the event. But most likely, the company will launch its mopst anticipcated Galaxy S26 series. The company is also focusing more on AI this year.

The event branding features a glowing, futuristic design with star-like shapes emerging from an open box, symbolizing innovation and new possibilities. This visual theme aligns with Samsung’s message of unlocking smarter, more effortless experiences through advanced technology.

The February 25 livestream will attract viewers not only from Pakistan but also from across the global Galaxy community. As anticipation builds, customers interested in upgrading their devices may want to take advantage of the registration offers before the event goes live.