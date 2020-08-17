Galaxy Watch 3 gets major update and beats Apple

We know what a smart watch is five years from the first Apple Watch and a complete seven years from Samsung Galaxy Gear on. Galaxy Watch 3 by Samsung has quite a fair amount of work to do in its favor. It is one of the best-looking AMOLED smart watches, with a vibrant, rotating display. And it has new mobility supports such as running simulator apps.

The Galaxy Watch 3 $399-and-up, does nothing to alter those standards. There’s in fact no difference between the Galaxy Watch 3 and any smart watch. On the contrary, the Watch 3 fits perfectly well the concept and standards we embraced for smart watches. The Galaxy Watch3 can monitor blood oxygen levels in contrast to the Apple Watch.

Also the Watch 3 is somewhat thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Watch. It is a vivid, vibrant show with a high resolution that is easy to see indoors as well as out. It also has a full-color always-on feature so you can read the time, as all smart watches do, without touching the watch or waving your arm around. The screen could always remain on when you need it, even though it will cost you in the battery department.

For Bluetooth-only or LTE-equipped models, you can get any Size watch. It sports stainless instead of aluminum, metal pushers instead of plastic, Gorilla Glass DX on top of the window, a reliability rating of 810 G mil spec, and water resistance 5ATM. The Watch 3 has the same processor as the Active 2 but the total RAM has been increased marginally to 1 GB. It also has twice as much storage (8 GB) directly to the watch to save music playlists.

Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch3, is a handsome and well-crafted wearable. And it has one health-related feature that is incredibly timely and puts it ahead of its Apple rival.