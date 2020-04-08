Galaxy Watch Active 2 Can Track Your Stress Level

Even because you’re trapped in self-isolation at home, that doesn’t mean you do not want a smartwatch. I’ve barely left my apartment in more than three weeks, and yet we still wear my Apple Watch every day, as we still like my wrist alerts and fitness details. If you were thinking about getting yourself a smartwatch and particularly if you’re an Android user we’ve got a pretty good deal for you here. At $199, Microsoft sells the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. That’s 30% off the normal price of $2

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is that it has a stress meter from Samsung. Using variation in heart rate, the watch will hold the eye on your overall stress level. Keep in mind that it does not measure your emotional state, but it can nevertheless be helpful, particularly given the time in which we live.

You have a few choices if you want to slap an Active 2 onto your hand. The $199 price is for the 40 mm edition which is available in a variety of colors including aqua black, cloud silver, and pink gold. If you would like the 44 mm variant you can get it for $209 in cloud silver.

There is a lot more under this watch’s hood than, of course, a stress meter. This can monitor 39 different types of workouts, and features a sleep tracker and Bixby AI assistant from Samsung.