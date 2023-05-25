Galaxy Watch6 Classic Renders Hint At The Return Of Rotating Bezel

The tech giant, Samsung will have its summer Unpacked event in late July according to the latest reports. It has been a tradition for the tech giant to unveil the latest Galaxy wearables, along with the other flagship products at the Unpacked event every year. Rumors have been suggesting that we will see the return of the rotating bezel in the Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Recently, a set of classic renders surfaced online giving us a hint at the return of a highly anticipated rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Design Details

According to the latest news, Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be a premium product. It will have a minimalistic design with a metal body and two keys on the right side. The point worth mentioning here is that the design of the Watch6 Classic is quite similar to the Watch4 Classic. It is quite clear in the renders that the strap has a butterfly clasp rather than the belt-type hole and pin. However, it needs to be a standard strap, so you can easily replace it. What do you say?

According to the reports, the Watch6 Classic will boast a 1.47” AMOLED display with a resolution of 470×470 pixels. In addition to that, the battery capacity of the upcoming Classic watch is reported to have 425 mAh capacity to keep its lights on. It would not be wrong to say that it is a slight increase over the Watch4 Classic and the vanilla Watch5. The renders also show that the tech giant, Samsung will stick with classic wireless charging.

Let’s see what comes next. there had been no official words regarding the watch yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

