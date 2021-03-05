Galaxy XCover 5: Samsung unveils its rugged smartphone

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Mar 5, 2021
Galaxy XCover 5

Samsung’s new rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover 5, is a rugged but elegant smartphone. It is designed to handle challenging jobs while satisfying the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce.

The a device is designed in a way to address the challenges that field workers face, such as ensuring the security of sensitive data and ensuring long-term use in any setting.

Specifications of Galaxy Xcover 5

But first, let’s talk about the specifications and features. The Samsung Xcover 5 has a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display with thick bezels. It’s dense and rubbery to endure the kind of use and abuse that would make your new smartphone squirm.

Best component of smartphone

The XCover 5 follows the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability and is classified IP68 for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Xcover 5’s screen is glove-friendly, making it perfect for situations where a regular smartphone wouldn’t be appropriate or even possible.

 

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5

The Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage are all included in the Xcover 5. Surprisingly, the battery only has a capacity of 3,000mAh, which seems insignificant even for a system that claims “all-day battery life.” It is, however, detachable and can be charged at 15W speeds.

The Galaxy XCover 5 has a single 16MP rear camera with exceptional sharpness, making it simple to capture professional-quality photographs and videos.

The 5MP front camera is perfect for video conferencing, and the Live Focus feature helps the subject capture the perfect shot.

Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
