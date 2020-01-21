Samsung’s upcoming foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone has appeared in many rumours and leaks. The phone has also appeared at 3C certification. The previous rumours have revealed that Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 108MP main shooter. However, this feature does not seem true for the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Camera Specs Revealed in new reports which are quite disappointing for me.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Camera Specs Revealed-Disappointing!!!

The latest reports have claimed that the phone will come with 12MP main camera instead of 108MP. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming two high-end flagship devices Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 108MP main camera. But most probably we will not get the high-end camera in the upcoming foldable phone.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2020

As far as its other specs are concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip will have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. It will have a 10MP front-facing camera, 8GB RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, it will come in Black, blue, purple, red and pink colour options. Furthermore, the phone will come with a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip will go official in the next month along with the Galaxy S20 series. We will surely get more official information about its specs then.

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Gets 3C Certification