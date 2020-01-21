Galaxy Z Flip Camera Specs Revealed-Disappointing!!!

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jan 21, 2020
Galaxy Z Flip Camera

Samsung’s upcoming foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone has appeared in many rumours and leaks. The phone has also appeared at 3C certification. The previous rumours have revealed that Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 108MP main shooter. However, this feature does not seem true for the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Camera Specs Revealed in new reports which are quite disappointing for me.

The latest reports have claimed that the phone will come with 12MP main camera instead of 108MP. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming two high-end flagship devices Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 108MP main camera. But most probably we will not get the high-end camera in the upcoming foldable phone.

As far as its other specs are concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip will have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. It will have a 10MP front-facing camera, 8GB RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, it will come in Black, blue, purple, red and pink colour options. Furthermore, the phone will come with a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip will go official in the next month along with the Galaxy S20 series. We will surely get more official information about its specs then.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

