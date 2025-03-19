Samsung’s highly anticipated Exynos 2500 chipset, originally expected to power the Galaxy S25 series, seems to have found a new and possibly exclusive home. According to a fresh report from South Korea, the Exynos 2500 chipset may now only appear in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE, with yield issues preventing its inclusion in flagship models like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Flip7.

Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Be the Only Device to Feature Samsung’s Exynos 2500 Chipset

The Exynos 2500 was initially meant to debut with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, but production challenges forced the company to stick with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors instead. Rumours later hinted that the chip might power the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip7, but the latest report suggests internal disagreements within Samsung’s mobile division have altered that plan.

Now, it appears Samsung may reserve the Exynos 2500 exclusively for the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE — a budget-friendly foldable expected to arrive a few months after the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7, both of which will come in July 2025.

This delayed release could work in Samsung’s favour, giving the company additional time to improve production yields and ensure the chipset performs reliably. However, the decision to keep the Exynos 2500 out of its main foldable lineup reflects Samsung’s caution. The company seems reluctant to disrupt the Flip series’ success, which has historically relied on Snapdragon processors to deliver strong performance and customer satisfaction.

Why Reserve Exynos 2500 for the Flip FE?

Samsung’s decision to place the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip FE rather than its flagship foldables may stem from a strategic balancing act. By limiting the new chip to the FE model — a more budget-conscious variant — Samsung reduces the risk of disappointing premium buyers if the chip fails to meet performance expectations.

The company likely wants to avoid alienating loyal customers who associate the Z Flip lineup with Snapdragon-powered reliability. This move could also help Samsung position the Flip FE as an attractive, cost-effective alternative in the foldable market without compromising the performance of its high-end models.

Eyes on the Future: The Exynos 2600

While the Exynos 2500 faces setbacks, Samsung is already focusing on its next-generation chipset, the Exynos 2600. Reports suggest the company is making an “all-out effort” to ensure the new processor avoids the same yield and performance issues. Development is expected to start earlier in the year, increasing the likelihood that the Exynos 2600 will feature prominently in the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung seems determined to turn things around and prove that its in-house chips can compete with Snapdragon’s dominance. If the Exynos 2600 delivers on performance, power efficiency, and thermal management, it could restore faith in Samsung’s custom silicon for future flagship models.

Is It A Good Step?

The Exynos 2500’s journey has taken unexpected turns — from a hopeful flagship debut to an exclusive spot in the Galaxy Z Flip FE. While the move may seem like a downgrade for the chipset, it could also be a clever strategy to test performance without risking Samsung’s premium lineup. With the Exynos 2600 already in the works, Samsung appears committed to refining its chip technology for future generations.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip FE become a surprise success with this custom chipset, or will customers remain loyal to Snapdragon-powered foldables? Only time will tell — but one thing’s certain: Samsung’s chip strategy is evolving, and the coming year will be crucial in determining its long-term success.

