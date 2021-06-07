Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip3 is in news nowadays. The phone has recently appeared in renders revealing the design and key specs. Now the latest rumour revealed the colours of Galaxy Z Flip3. According to the Ice Universe, the phone will be available in four colours – light violet, simple black, green and beige options. According to the report, these are the final colour options of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will Come in These Colours

Light violet, Green, beige, Black

Z Flip 3，100% — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 7, 2021

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Now Available in Mystic White

Samsung is having an event next month to launch this device. Last month, the phone has leaked in a few promo materials which also revealed the same four colours. Moreover, the upcoming device is expected to pack Gorilla Glass Victus from all sides with a larger outward display and a vertical camera setup.

Furthermore, the main foldable display will come with thinner bezels and the same punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Additionally, it will also come with a 15W adapter in the box just like its predecessor.

There is still time for the device to be available in the market. We will get more information about the device in the coming days. until then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Samsung Adopts Futuristic Approach for Galaxy Z Flip 3



