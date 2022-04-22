Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 to Sell More This Year: Samsung Expectation

This summer Samsung plans to launch the successors of Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 i.e. Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. Samsung this year expects to sell more of their Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 series and has plans to produce more units of it as compared to last year.

According to the reliable tipster Ross Young, Samsung expects their upcoming Foldable to be more sought after as compared to their predecessors. Ross made this speculation as in the month of July the company plans to manufacture twice as many units. Samsung’s decision of doubling their producing units points to their expectation that this year’s foldables will be bought more.

Now the question of price comes. According to the Marginal Cost of Production, “greater the number of units produced, the cost of a single unit will decrease.” Last year the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched with a starting price of $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,499. With the increase in the number of units produced we do not expect the price to nose dive to a couple of hundreds. These are flagship devices with expensive specs and features like camera, chipsets etc. but we can expect a little decrease in their price if Samsung expects these device to fly off the shelves.

Now the question that needs to be answered is how low will the price be reduced by Samsung of the new flagships Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4. At this stage we can only speculate and do the guess work. Only time, rumors, leaks and reports in the coming days will give us a clear idea about its price.

