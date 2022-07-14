Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Surfaced Online

We have been getting a lot of rumors and updates regarding Samsung’s New Foldable Phone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 for the past few months. The all-new foldable phone is all set to come with promising features. The Samsung Foldable Phone will make its way to the market next month probably on Aug 10. Recently, we got our hands on a new leak that hints at a low starting price for the Fold 4 that could really be the cherry on top. The leak has also unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs.

Advertisement

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs, Color Options & Availability

According to popular leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a new set of storage options. It can come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched with only two storage options — 256GB and 512GB. So, they were priced at a massive $1,799 and $1,899. If it came out to be true and the company launched a new lower storage option then it will probably have a lower starting price.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Color Options include Beige, Grey-Green, and Phantom Black. Moreover, the Burgundy Red color option will only be offered for devices with 256GB and 512GB storage. The upcoming handset is believed to come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel on its inner side and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel on its outer side. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The memory and storage configurations include 8 GB + 128 GB to 16 GB + 512 GB. In addition to this, the phone will come with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

The device will boast a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens paired with a 3x zoom 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Furthermore, it will have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, and an under-display camera to capture 16-megapixel images. There had been no words regarding Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price yet.

Some features of the upcoming phone seem the same as Fold3 however, some of them are new. Samsung’s much-anticipated phone is expected to release on Aug 10. Let’s see what Samsung offers to its flagship phone. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.