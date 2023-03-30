Samsung is five-to-six months away from unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. But the company is fully working on these two new foldable phones and the leaks are continuously appearing on the internet. Now Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 spotted on Geekbench, revealing some impressive performance levels, even compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 Spotted On Geekbench
Check Also: Samsung to Develop Its Own Mobile GPU to Beat Apple and Qualcomm
The benchmark confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946U) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731U) will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The chipset for Galaxy phones comes with a higher frequency for the primary “super” core of 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz.
The early online performance tests indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will outshine Samsung’s finest flagship phone to date, even though they all use the same SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 scored a little over 2,000 points in single-core tests and reached a 5,213 / 5,022 multi-core score, respectively.
In contrast, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918B) scores around 1,500 points in the single-core tests. It also reaches 5,000 points in multi-core tests. In both tests, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 scored considerably higher.
The benchmark also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has 12GB of RAM, whereas the Z Flip 5 carries 8 GB.
Samsung should introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at the next Unpacked launch event. Most probably it will take place in August or September. We will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.
See Also: Samsung’s New Exynos 5300 5G Modem Offers Low Latency & More Power