Galaxy Z Fold 6 Durability Test Reveals Concerning Hinge Issue

Durability is one of the major concerns for foldable devices, particularly due to the issues seen with first-gen models. The highly anticipated Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, recently experienced a durability test by Zack Nelson, owner of the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. You must be wondering what happened in the test. The smartphone showed impressive resilience, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Durability test uncovered a concerning issue with the hinge. Let’s dig into what it reveals.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Durability Test Highlights

If you are planning to upgrade from a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Fold 3 to Fold 6, there’s good news. The latest flagship, which starts at $1,899—$100 more than last year—has many design similarities with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and brings several enhancements. However, its durability, a crucial factor for foldable phones, has come under scrutiny.

As you all know, Zack Nelson’s durability tests are known for their thoroughness. This time also the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was subjected to scratching, heat, and bending to assess its robustness. As anticipated:

The inner screen was scratched at level 2.

The outer screen was scratched at level 6.

The duo survived the lighter test for the anticipated duration.

The smartphone survived the bend test without damage, marking another win for Samsung in durability.

Hinge Issue!

The highly anticipated foldable survived the initial tests, but an issue arose during the sand test. Nelson spread sand over the phone and worked it into the device to check for catastrophic failures. It is pertinent to mention that there were no immediate failures. However, an impromptu teardown uncovered an alarming discovery: more sand infiltrated the hinge as compared to previous models. It highlights potential compromises in the build quality of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, raising questions about Samsung’s manufacturing alternatives. As per the increased price tag, consumers anticipate higher durability standards.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 exemplifies substantial durability, handling most of Nelson’s stringent tests well. However, the problem with the hinge and sand infiltration is considerable. As foldable technology grows, handling these minor yet critical details will be important for manufacturers like Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems to be a robust choice, however, it’s necessary to be aware of potential vulnerabilities, particularly regarding the hinge. Thorough testing and consumer feedback always guide future improvements in foldable phone designs. We look forward to seeing further improvements in future foldable phones.