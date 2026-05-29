The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series may bring one of the biggest improvements yet in foldable smartphone design. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a much less visible crease on its inner folding display, challenging earlier expectations that the crease issue would remain mostly unchanged.

Foldable phones have always struggled with a visible crease at the center of their flexible screens. While brands like Samsung have improved the design over time, the crease is still noticeable on current models such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For many users, this has remained one of the main drawbacks of foldable devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Suggests Major Improvement in Screen Crease

However, a new leak from a well-known tipster, Ice Universe, suggests that Samsung may have made significant progress in reducing this issue. The tipster claims that the crease control on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is now “just as impressive” as what is seen on the OPPO Find N6. This comparison is important because OPPO’s latest foldable is famous for having one of the least visible creases in the industry.

Interestingly, the same leaker has shared different information earlier. At the beginning of the month, they suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series would not bring major improvements in crease visibility. They also mentioned possible limitations in features like S Pen support and privacy display options. The latest update clarifies that a later version of the device introduced improvements that significantly reduce the crease effect.

If true, this would represent a major step forward for Samsung’s foldable lineup. The company has been working on improving display technology for years, and reducing the crease has been one of its biggest challenges. A smoother folding screen would make the device more visually appealing and could improve the overall user experience, especially for media viewing, gaming, and productivity tasks.

There is also growing evidence that Samsung is serious about solving this issue. Earlier this year at CES 2026, Samsung’s display division showcased a nearly crease-free foldable panel. While the company did not confirm whether this technology would be available in upcoming smartphones, it showed that the technology is already in development.

The leak also mentions possible changes in naming within the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. According to Ice Universe, what was originally planned as the standard Fold 8 may now be called the Fold 8 Ultra, while another variant may simply carry the Fold 8 name. These changes suggest that Samsung could be planning a more diverse foldable lineup this year.

Despite the excitement, it is important to note that Samsung has not confirmed any of these details. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will launch in July, and more accurate information will likely appear closer to the release date.

If the leaks are correct, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could mark one of the most important improvements in Samsung’s foldable history, especially for users who have been waiting for a nearly crease-free display experience.