Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip: New Look Leaked

Prepare, tech fans, for a double dose of innovation! Samsung’s widely anticipated foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, were recently unveiled in an unexpected way. A keen-eyed Reddit user discovered what looks to be an official marketing graphic for the future foldables, which was unintentionally released on Samsung’s Kazakhstan website. This leak provides a tantalising insight into the design language of Samsung’s next foldable powerhouses.

The leaked picture displays both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as a nod to Samsung’s renowned Galaxy AI capabilities. This means that AI improvements might be included into the flagship foldables, substantially improving the user experience.

The Z Fold 6 looks to have witnessed design changes. The curved edges are gone, replaced by a sharper, more angular design reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The back camera system has also been updated, with all three lenses consolidated into a single vertical camera module. This design is consistent with previously reported renderings of the Z Fold 6, providing legitimacy to the inadvertent disclosure.

The Z Flip 6 appears to be taking a more conservative approach to design revisions. Compared to its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, the Z Flip 6 looks to follow the same design concept. This might be a purposeful move by Samsung, building on the popularity of the Z Flip 5’s revolutionary folding design.

The leaked picture suggests that the Z Flip 6’s cover display might be bigger, similar to a small folding screen. This might improve the phone’s usefulness while closed. Furthermore, the picture implies a dual main camera system on the cover display, giving users extra options for fast photos without having to unfold the phone.

While this leak may not have been deliberate, it has aroused the curiosity of the tech community. With the formal launch event set for Samsung’s July Unpacked event, we may expect a more in-depth revelation of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6’s capabilities and functions in the coming weeks. One thing is clear: the future of foldable phones is unfolding before our eyes, and Samsung seems poised to lay a leading role in it.