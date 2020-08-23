Samsung had an event earlier this month and revealed the Note 20 series along with other phones. In the event, the company has introduced Galaxy Z Fold2, though not with as many details as we’d like. However, Samsung is now having an event on September 1 to release the price and the rest of the spec sheet. Previously, Z Fold2 showed off in New Hands-on Video revealing the design of it. Now, a newly-leaked full video ad of Galaxy Z Fold2 5G surfaced online.

Check Out Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Full Video ad

The leaked video starts with its phone-tablet duality – ‘you can have it all and do it all’ on this one. The 7.6″ Ultra-Thin Glass display with 120Hz refresh rate features Adaptive Flex mode for hands-free photo and video capture and is a boon for multitasking. Wireless DeX also gets another plug.

You can see Flex Mode in action in the split camera app as well. You can clearly see the menus and toggles on the bottom half whereas there is the only viewfinder at the top of the screen. Additionally, the phone will come with the 6.2-inch outside display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There are few days left in the launch. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

Source: GSMArena