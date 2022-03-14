Galaxy Z Fold4: Samsung is working on its next foldable phone

The emphasis of the rumour mill has switched to Samsung’s upcoming smartphones now that the Galaxy S22 series has been released worldwide. The first picture of the Galaxy Z Fold4 was leaked a few days ago. A couple more concept photos of the foldable phone were published today.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 has a single camera island with three cameras and a flash, however the Z Fold4 model reveals a camera system that resembles the S22 Ultra.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is touted to have better UTG than the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Z Fold2, Z Fold3, and OPPO’s Find N all use Ultra-Thin Glass screens instead of plastic, with the Z Fold3’s reportedly coming from Schott.

The top-left display goes all the way to the back. When you flip the phone over, you’ll see that the screen reaches all the way to the vertical camera system. It is not, however, a standard dual-display phone, as several manufacturers have done in the past. Because this innovative Samsung smartphone features a flexible screen, it is possible to combine the regular screen surface on the back with the screen surface on the front. The gadget unfolds into a mirror image of a P-shape.

With the same screen size and battery size as the rumoured foldable smartphone, the Snapdragon 898 is likely to be used (4,400mAh). The inclusion of a S Pen slot within the device might be the most important enhancement.