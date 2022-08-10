Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Fold3 Comparison – What’s New?

The tech giant Samsung has finally unveiled its flagship foldable smartphone, the Z Fold4. The smartphone does not revolutionize the foldable, but Samsung has made a number of significant enhancements that amalgamate a phone and tablet into one device.

The latest Android 12L, which is geared for foldable devices, improves the software experience. The new taskbar at the bottom of the screen makes it simple to switch between open applications. In addition, a growing number of applications now enable drag-and-drop when using two windows side by side.

Other welcome enhancements include a wider 6.2-inch cover display (it was much too skinny previously), a brighter 7.6-inch main display, and a 50MP main camera comparable to the Galaxy S22 series. All of this is packaged in a design that is lighter and has a slimmer hinge.

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799. We are going to mention a comparison table in order to give you a more clear idea regarding improvements made in the new smartphone.

Comparison between Z Fold4 & Z Fold3

Z Fold 4 Z Fold 3 Price Starts at $1,799 Starts at $1,469 Inner display 7.6 inches AMOLED (120Hz) (2176 x 1812 pixels) 7.6 inches AMOLED (120Hz) (1768 x 2208 pixels) Outer display 6.2 inches AMOLED (2316 x 904 pixels) 6.2 inches( 832 x 2268 pixels) CPU Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM 12GB 12 GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Wide camera 50MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊) 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm Ultra-wide camera 12MP (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊) 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm Telephoto camera 10MP (f/2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm Cover camera 10MP (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊) 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) Under-display camera 4MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80 ̊) 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm Battery 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh Charging 25W (0 to 50% in 30 mins) 25W Weight 9.28 ounces 9.56 oz Colors Gray-green, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green, Thom Browne Edition

