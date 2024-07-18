Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra to Debut Exclusively in South Korea and China

Samsung will reportedly launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra exclusively in South Korea and China. Earlier reports hinted at three foldable Samsung Phones in development: B6, Q6, and Q6a. The first two are identified as the Z Flip6 and Z Fold6. On the contrary, Q6a has been assumed to be the Galaxy Z Fold FE, Z Fold Slim, or Z Fold Ultra.

Development on the Q6a model is ongoing—meanwhile, firmware for a device with the model number SM-F958N surfaced online. The Z Fold6 carries the model number SM-F956. The last digit marks the device class and the final letter indicates the region. “N” signifies Korea, while “0” is used for Chinese models. The SM-F958N firmware is related to country codes KOO, KTC, SKC, and LUC, which correspond to South Korea’s major carriers—KT, SK Telecom, LG U+—and an unlocked version. Furthermore, some leaks suggest that the Z Fold6 Ultra will also debut in China, with a potential launch in October.

In China, Samsung’s foldables use the “W” branding instead of “Z.” Just for context, the Samsung W24 sported 16GB of RAM compared to the international Galaxy Z Fold5, which had 12GB. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra may follow the bandwagon, offering unique features for the Chinese market.

Samsung Is Actively Working On Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra

Previous rumors claim that the key to this slimmer design of Z Fold6 Ultra will be the absence of a digitizer. A digitizer is an important component that converts the movements of a stylus or pen into digital signals, allowing the S Pen functionality on the inner display of Galaxy Fold devices. The deduction of the digitizer suggests that the Fold 6 Slim may not support the S Pen. It means Fold 6 Slim isn’t the rumored higher-spec “Ultra” model, as removing the S-Pen feature from the Ultra model after including it for years on the vanilla model might not reverberate well.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra is set for a limited release, however, the possibility of expanding availability remains. The beefy new foldable seems several months away. The previously rumored launch timeline of the much-anticipated smartphone was Q4 2024. However, there’s little chance the device will arrive early in Q4.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil more products, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series and possibly an XR headset, during an October Unpacked event. Stay tuned for more updates as the tech giant prepares to reveal its latest innovations in the foldable smartphone market.