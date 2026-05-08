Samsung Electronics is reportedly preparing a major upgrade for its next-generation foldable lineup with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide. While the device has not been officially announced yet, several leaks and reports have already revealed important details about its design, hardware, and software features. One of the biggest claims so far is that the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide will reportedly use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset exclusively across all markets.

According to a recent report from a well-known leakster, Samsung has confirmed plans to power the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide only with the Snapdragon processor. This means the company may skip its Exynos chips entirely for the device. The phone will feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is likely to deliver better gaming performance, improved AI processing, and stronger power efficiency.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide Reportedly Confirmed With Snapdragon-Only Chipset

This move could be important for Samsung because many users have previously preferred Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices over Exynos versions due to performance and battery differences. By choosing Snapdragon globally for the Fold8 Wide, Samsung may be trying to offer a more consistent flagship experience worldwide.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide will come with a noticeably different design compared to earlier Fold models. Reports suggest the phone will feature a wider body with a shorter overall shape, making it easier to use when folded. This wider aspect ratio could improve multitasking, typing, gaming, and video streaming.

When folded, the device is rumored to measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 9.8mm, while the unfolded thickness could shrink to just 4.3mm. Samsung is also expected to use Armor Aluminum for the frame, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the cover display. The device may carry an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance as well.

Display quality will remain one of the strongest features of the phone. Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could feature a 5.4-inch outer display and a larger 7.6-inch foldable inner display. Both panels will use LTPO OLED technology with a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and brightness levels reaching up to 2,600 nits.

On the camera side, Samsung may equip the phone with a dual rear camera system. Reports mention a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera. Both the cover and internal displays will include 10MP selfie cameras. The rear setup could support up to 8K video recording, while all cameras may offer 4K 60fps video support.

The phone will also include up to 16GB of RAM and storage options reaching 1TB. Other expected features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, UWB support, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Battery capacity may stay around 4,700mAh, with support for 25W wired charging and wireless charging support as well.

Software-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide will launch with Android 17 and One UI 9. Samsung could also provide up to seven years of software updates, continuing its long-term support policy for premium devices.

Although Samsung has not officially revealed pricing yet, reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide may launch at around $1,800. If the leaks are accurate, the device could become one of Samsung’s most ambitious foldable phones yet, especially with its reported Snapdragon-only strategy.