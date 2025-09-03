Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Expected in October 2025, But Only 50,000 Units Planned

Samsung might be about to shake up the foldable phone market again, this time with a handset that doesn’t just fold in two but in three. A fresh report from South Korea claims the long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold will be shown off in October and released a month later in November 2025.

But there’s a catch: only 50,000 units are being made at first.

Why So Few?

Samsung is being unusually cautious. The company wants to test the waters with its first tri-folding design before betting big. A brand-new form factor can be a hit or a flop, and no one really knows which way this one will go.

With two hinges and a screen that folds inward on both sides, the TriFold stretches out into a nearly 10-inch display. Closed, it relies on a 6.49-inch cover screen for everyday use. That makes it closer to a tablet than a phone once unfolded.

It’s a different approach compared to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which folds one section outward, leaving part of the display exposed and more vulnerable to scratches. Samsung seems to be betting that durability will be a big selling point.

Protecting the Fold 7

There’s another reason Samsung isn’t flooding the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, launched in July, is still riding high on record-breaking sales. Rolling out the TriFold in huge numbers right now could steal attention from its best-performing foldable. A limited release lets Samsung show off its innovation without cannibalizing its own hit product.

What We Know So Far

Leaks and reports suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold will feature:

A 9.96-inch AMOLED tri-folding display

A 6.49-inch secondary cover display

Support for wireless and reverse wireless charging

NFC payments

Advanced multitasking software for large screens

Other details, such as the processor, cameras, storage, and battery size, are still under wraps.

A Risky but Bold Move

If the leaks hold true, October will mark the debut of Samsung’s most ambitious foldable yet. But with only 50,000 devices available, the TriFold feels more like a statement piece than a mass-market launch.

For now, it’s clear Samsung wants the world to notice, just not everyone to own one.