The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete List of Winners

The Game Awards 2022 took place yesterday revealing the complete list of all the winners. Elden Ring was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. It beat out God of War Ragnarok, which had garnered 10 nominations, the most for any game. God of War Ragnarok ended up with the most wins, however, with six to Elden Ring‘s four.

Check out the list of all the winners here.