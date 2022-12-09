The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete List of Winners
The Game Awards 2022 took place yesterday revealing the complete list of all the winners. Elden Ring was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. It beat out God of War Ragnarok, which had garnered 10 nominations, the most for any game. God of War Ragnarok ended up with the most wins, however, with six to Elden Ring‘s four.
The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete List of Winners
See Also: App Store Awards Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2022
Check out the list of all the winners here.
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Players’ Voice: Genshin Impact
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Score and Music: Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
- Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Performance: Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok
- Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Indie: Stray
- Best Debut Indie: Stray
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Mobile: Marvel Snap
- Best AR/VR: Moss: Book II
- Best Action: Bayonetta 3
- Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Role Playing: Elden Ring
- Best Fighting: MultiVersus
- Best Family: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Best Sim/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Most Anticipated: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Content Creator of the Year: Ludwig
- Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
- Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
- Best Esports Team: LOUD (Valorant)
- Best Esports Coach: Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
- Best Esports Event: 2022 League of Legends World Championship