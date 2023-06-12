Game Lovers Can Now Pre-order the New Xbox Series S

Recently, the software giant Microsoft unveiled a new model of Xbox Series S at the Xbox Games Showcase event. However, astonishingly, there were no new upgrades besides the color and the internal storage. The new Xbox arrives with 1TB of internal storage and comes in an all-new black color. The pre-orders for the new model of Xbox Series S are open now and it will begin shipping on 1st September.

Xbox Senior Marketing Manager Bree Adams in a blog post said,

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your current console or are new to Xbox, the Xbox Series S — 1TB offers you another option within the Xbox family of devices. The carbon black color is the same sleek, modern matte finish as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Wireless Controller. This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that this new edition of Xbox arrives days after Western Digital announced 512GB and 1TB Xbox internal storage expansion cards for the Xbox Series S.

Price:

The price of the new model of Xbox Series S is set at $349. It is pertinent to mention here that the Xbox Series S was initially launched with 512GB of internal storage and was available for $299.

Microsoft’s Head of Xbox Phil Spencer mentioned that the company acknowledges that for some game enthusiasts, the $500 price tag is too high for a gaming console and the price point set for the new model has the probability of bringing more people into the gaming console ecosystem.

