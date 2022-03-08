Gamebird partners up with Free Fire for FFPL III

Electronic sports (Esports) are now one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing industries. For FFPL III, Pakistan’s largest eSports league, Gamebird has teamed up with Free Fire. FFPL III is currently in its group stages, with the final 18 teams competing for a share of PKR 10,000,000.00 in prize money, the largest prize pool for any Esports tournament in Pakistan.

GameBird is the ideal one-stop shop for gamers, with everything from games and e-tournaments to live streaming, leaderboards, and in-app purchases all in one place.

Competitive and professional gaming has grown into a billion-dollar business with room to grow further.

To a demographic that is no longer reliant on traditional media, e-sports provides an engaging watching experience. Both amateurs and professionals compete in its events in games such as:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, and Overwatch are examples of first-person shooters (FPS).

Dota 2 and League of Legends are two examples of multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs).

Tekken and King of Fighters are two examples of fighting games.

FIFA, PES, and Need for Speed are examples of sports-based games.

Pakistani eSport players had already enjoyed and profited from their efforts at Telenor Pakistan’s ‘GameBird Fest,’ a gaming event held in Lahore where awards totaling Rs5 million were handed to the winning teams.