GameBird Revives Competitive Esports Legacy with High-Impact PUBG Mobile Summer Series

GameBird, Pakistan’s first and biggest esports platform powered by Telenor Pakistan, marked a powerful revival of its legacy through the PUBG Mobile Summer Series — a high-stakes tournament that brought local esports to the forefront of competitive gaming.

The tournament drew massive participation from across Pakistan, with 256 squads and over 1,000 players. Adding to its prestige, 16 international teams joined, including Esports World Cup 2025 champions Yangon Galacticos, and top contenders Alpha Gaming and DRX Gaming, making it one of Pakistan’s most competitive esports events. The grand finals, streamed live on GameBird’s YouTube channel. Highlighting its global reach, Liquipedia officially listed the PUBG Mobile Summer Series on its platform.

All top three positions were claimed by Pakistani PUBG Mobile teams, showcasing the country’s growing strength in esports. ASI8 secured first place with a remarkable comeback performance, while 313 Esports and Viper Esports took second and third place respectively, rounding off a thrilling and fiercely competitive tournament. To celebrate the success of the series and honor the winning teams, Telenor Pakistan hosted a prize distribution ceremony at its headquarters 345 in Islamabad, acknowledging the talent and dedication of Pakistan’s emerging esports community.

“GameBird is shaping the future of esports in Pakistan — not just by creating opportunities to compete, but by cultivating a platform where talent can thrive and dreams can take flight”. said Ahsan Maykan, Chief Marketing Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “The PUBG Mobile Summer Series is proof that our gamers are ready to rise, and GameBird is here to elevate them onto the global stage with the support, structure, and visibility they deserve.” He added.

By organizing tournaments like the PUBG Mobile Summer Series, GameBird is reinforcing Telenor Pakistan’s brand equity among Gen Z and millennial audiences, offering a credible local alternative to global gaming hubs. These tournaments play a vital role in nurturing grassroots talent, providing aspiring players with opportunities to improve and rise through the ranks. It enables players to discover, join, and compete in a variety of online and offline tournaments, and serves as a centralized hub where gamers, organizers, influencers, and brands can connect and grow a vibrant, structured esports ecosystem.

