Gamer’s Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, Hits Shelves Nationwide

Infinix, Pakistan’s No. 1 selling smartphone brand, announces the nationwide availability of the much-anticipated gaming Infinix HOT 40 series driven by the powerful MediaTek Helio G99. The series include Infinix HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40i & HOT 40 available for purchase both online and offline. With its advanced graphics rendering capabilities and optimized power efficiency, users can enjoy extended gaming sessions without any interruption. he Infinix HOT 40 series, competitively priced starting at PKR 40,999/-, not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also a gateway to an unparalleled gaming adventure, making it the ideal choice for gaming aficionados across Pakistan.

The HOT 40 Pro, featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, offers an exceptional gaming experience, thanks to Infinix’s self-developed XBOOST Gaming Engine. This unique combination ensures smooth and efficient performance, enhancing the overall gameplay. The device’s 6.78-inch FHD+ screen not only delivers stunning visuals but also elevates user interaction with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. This means users can enjoy not just immersive visuals but also responsive touch interactions, providing a cutting-edge and fluid user experience for gaming and multimedia consumption alike.

Infinix HOT 40 Series

Equipped with a 108MP Portrait Camera and 32MP selfie camera, HOT 40 Pro users can capture impressive photos while maintaining clarity. Besides, the HOT 40 Pro design showcases a sparkling layer of crystals set against a starry texture, exhibiting a lustrous finish that changes in appearance as it reflects light from various angles.

Talking about the launch CEO, Infinix Pakistan – Mr. Simon said

“At Infinix we strive to forge deeper connections with today’s younger generation. Infinix HOT 40 series is designed to cater to the diverse needs of our dynamic user base.”

Infinix HOT 40 Pro provides a generous 8 GB of RAM supplemented by an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM, delivering a smooth multitasking experience. Moreover, the Infinix Hot 40 Pro offers ample inbuilt storage at 256 GB, with the flexibility of expanding it further via the dedicated memory card slot, supporting capacities up to 1 TB. Powering the Infinix Hot 40 Pro is a robust 5000 mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast charger for quick and efficient recharging.

Infinix invites gamers and tech enthusiasts alike to experience the future of mobile gaming with the HOT 40 series. Available both online and offline, this series is not just a phone; it’s a gaming revolution. Get ready for an unparalleled gaming journey with Infinix HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40i & HOT 40!

