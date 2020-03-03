7 Best Games like PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground)

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground or commonly known as PUBGG is one of the most renowned game in the recent time. The game comes under the Battle Royale genre. PUBG gained popularity in 2017 with around 5 million active players and over 25 million copies being sold around the world. The year 2018 brought a portable device version of PUBG, first launched in China. After that PUBG has been dominating the android and iOS gaming section. The reasons for PUBG’s success are obvious. The game has been updating itself since its inception. Like, there was a lag problem at the beginning and now its a lot better. But as we all get fed up from one thing and want new activities all the time. Similarly, people desire to play some other games like PUBG. And they frequently search about it.

Therefore, I am to quote a list of 7 best games like PUBG for android and iOS.

Games like PUBG

Here’s the list.

1. DayZ: Battle Royale

DayZ is that game which basically initiated the battle royale genre. DayZ mod for Arma 2 is the game which actually started the whole battle royale genre. The creators of Pub G have developed this game. When the game is launched, players will find themselves on a distant scary island filled with brain eating zombies. The primary motive is the survival in the zombie mayhem. You have a couple of options. Either you can collaborate with your friends and kill zombies or you can play solo by killing everyone who comes in your way. When a player dies, it will revive from spawn. This game teaches a good lesson of not trusting anyone other than yourself.

DayZ is considered as one of the best game like Pub G for android. But, this game is not free. You have to buy it from the playstore.

If you want to download the game, click here.

2. The Culling:

The culling is a story based first-person shooter game that also offers the battle royale experience. The story of the game is an explanatory one. I tries to figure out that why people have become blood thirsty and killing each other in far-flung area. Each player in the game is a contestant. The battlefield is similar to Hunger games. The central norm of the game is ‘survival of the fittest’. The contestant earning more points wins the game. During the game, not only other humans would be trying to kill you but there will be some environmental threats as well like calamities etc. There is a wide range of gadgets and items provided in the game which you have to search. These gadgets provides you a lot of assistance and grow your combat abilities. There is a total of 16 players with 2 players in each team. Due to which, the tenure of game is quite short.

If you want to download the game, click here.

3. Unturned:

Unturned is regarded as one of the most popular games available on Steam. Its a free offline game like pub G. Unturned is a sandbox style survival game facing zombie mayhem. The game is also rated as one of the best offline game like Pub G. But, there is an online mode as well. In the offline survival mode, players can make a team, collect resources, build items and much more. However, the Arena mode of this game makes it similar to PubG. the contestants spawn at diverse location and fight with each other. The last one standing among them would be regarded as triumphant. The graphics used in this game are different from other survival games. Conclusively, it is a very interesting game and you must try it.

If you want to download the game, click here.

4. Rules of Survival: (Best Game like Pub G)

Rules of survival is one of the top game in this category. In my opinion, this game exhibits many commonalities with Pub G. But it has more perks than even Pub G. Like, we can customize our characters based on your own liking. There are maximum of 120 players with a given map. Some tutorials are also presented before initiating the game. But you can skip them as well. However, you must read tutorial once in order to understand all the attributes of the game. The map provided in the game is a massive one. Even there are automobiles in the game which take you to the distant areas. There are moto boats, bikes, trucks and other forms of vehicles. Its a very exciting game and deserves a chance.

If you want to download the game, click here.