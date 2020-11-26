Gaming and Animation certification launches in Pakistan

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced the release of the youth gaming and animation qualification program by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which would be a ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan.

The Minister of Science and Technology said that young people who are more involved and drawn to computer games rather than conceptual things should brace themselves for an ambitious federal government initiative in his Twitter agency.

He also wrote that the Department of Science and Technology is going to start a gaming and animation certification initiative with the intention of being part of the $90 billion gaming industry.

The Federal Minister stated that the training programme for animation and video games would be a game-changer for the country’s youth.

The computer game industry is one of the fastest expanding markets, and by 2023, according to Statista, the entire game development market is estimated to be worth over $200 billion. Moreover, when the planet went into lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of consumers of computer games saw a huge rise.

Fawad Chaudhry also revealed earlier in October that the ministry would be introducing the Pakistani version of Netflix, the country’s first OTT network.

Fawad tweeted, “We are all set to open Pakistan’s first OTT TV (Pak version of #Netflix) at the Ministry of Science and Technology,” adding that the technological aspect of the project has already been covered and completed.