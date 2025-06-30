Gaming & Music Top Global Mobile Usage — Big Opportunity for Pakistani Game Developers?
A recent global report on smartphone usage trends in 2025 reveals that gaming and music are the top two activities people perform on their phones. With 68% of users playing games and 67% listening to music, smartphones have clearly become personal entertainment devices first, with work-related tasks far behind in the list.
In fact, using phones for work only ranked 9th, with just 38% of users reporting it as a common activity.
Top 16 Smartphone Activities in 2025
|Rank
|Activity
|Share
|Type
|1
|Played a game
|68%
|Entertainment
|2
|Listened to music
|67%
|Entertainment
|3
|Used social media
|63%
|Entertainment
|4
|Watched videos, TV, or films
|61%
|Entertainment
|5
|Paid for something bought online
|47%
|E-commerce / Finance
|6
|Accessed bank
|47%
|Finance
|7
|Ordered a product
|42%
|E-commerce
|8
|Booked food delivery
|41%
|E-commerce / Wellbeing
|9
|Used the phone for work
|38%
|Business
|10
|Sent money to a friend
|35%
|Finance
|11
|Paid using Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc.
|33%
|E-commerce / Finance
|12
|Read a magazine or newspaper
|33%
|Entertainment
|13
|Used a medical or fitness service
|25%
|Health & Wellbeing
|14
|Booked a taxi ride
|22%
|Travel
|15
|Controlled a smart device
|20%
|Misc. / Entertainment
|16
|None of the above
|3%
|N/A
An Opportunity for Pakistan’s Game Developers
With gaming leading mobile use globally, the market is clearly expanding fast, especially in Asia. For Pakistan’s growing tech and app development sector, this presents a clear opportunity. Despite increasing smartphone penetration and a large young population, the local gaming industry remains underdeveloped. This global trend highlights the need for:
- Investment in mobile game studios
- Localized game content targeting Pakistani users
- Training and support for new developers
E-Commerce Isn’t Far Behind
Smartphones are also widely used for online shopping and digital payments. Here’s a quick view of how mobile users are engaging in e-commerce:
- E-Commerce Activity Share of Users
- Paid for something bought online 47%
- Ordered a product 42%
- Booked food delivery 41%
- Used digital payments 33%
This suggests strong potential for fintech, delivery apps, and online retail in Pakistan, as long as platforms remain mobile-first.
Final Word
As smartphone users around the world turn to their devices for games, music, and shopping, the data sends a clear signal that the future of mobile is entertainment-first. For Pakistan, it’s time to move beyond just consuming apps and start building them too.
