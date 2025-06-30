Gaming & Music Top Global Mobile Usage — Big Opportunity for Pakistani Game Developers?

A recent global report on smartphone usage trends in 2025 reveals that gaming and music are the top two activities people perform on their phones. With 68% of users playing games and 67% listening to music, smartphones have clearly become personal entertainment devices first, with work-related tasks far behind in the list.

In fact, using phones for work only ranked 9th, with just 38% of users reporting it as a common activity.

Top 16 Smartphone Activities in 2025

Rank Activity Share Type 1 Played a game 68% Entertainment 2 Listened to music 67% Entertainment 3 Used social media 63% Entertainment 4 Watched videos, TV, or films 61% Entertainment 5 Paid for something bought online 47% E-commerce / Finance 6 Accessed bank 47% Finance 7 Ordered a product 42% E-commerce 8 Booked food delivery 41% E-commerce / Wellbeing 9 Used the phone for work 38% Business 10 Sent money to a friend 35% Finance 11 Paid using Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc. 33% E-commerce / Finance 12 Read a magazine or newspaper 33% Entertainment 13 Used a medical or fitness service 25% Health & Wellbeing 14 Booked a taxi ride 22% Travel 15 Controlled a smart device 20% Misc. / Entertainment 16 None of the above 3% N/A

An Opportunity for Pakistan’s Game Developers

With gaming leading mobile use globally, the market is clearly expanding fast, especially in Asia. For Pakistan’s growing tech and app development sector, this presents a clear opportunity. Despite increasing smartphone penetration and a large young population, the local gaming industry remains underdeveloped. This global trend highlights the need for:

Investment in mobile game studios

Localized game content targeting Pakistani users

Training and support for new developers

E-Commerce Isn’t Far Behind

Smartphones are also widely used for online shopping and digital payments. Here’s a quick view of how mobile users are engaging in e-commerce:

E-Commerce Activity Share of Users

Paid for something bought online 47%

Ordered a product 42%

Booked food delivery 41%

Used digital payments 33%

This suggests strong potential for fintech, delivery apps, and online retail in Pakistan, as long as platforms remain mobile-first.

Final Word

As smartphone users around the world turn to their devices for games, music, and shopping, the data sends a clear signal that the future of mobile is entertainment-first. For Pakistan, it’s time to move beyond just consuming apps and start building them too.

