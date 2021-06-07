Garmin Launches 55 & 945 LTE Smartwatches Under Forerunner Series

Garmin has officially unveiled new two smartwatches under its Forerunner exciting collection. The series includes the Garmin Forerunner 55 and the Forerunner 945 LTE. The Forerunner 55 is an entry-level smartwatch loaded with the functions that you’ll find on a traditional smartwatch. On the other hand, the Forerunner 945 LTE is targeted at fitness lovers. Check here the complete specs of Garmin Forerunner 55 & 945:

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE Specs & Price:

As its name indicate, the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE has LTE connectivity which saves you to keep your smartphone every time to use the internet. However, in order to access the internet, you will need a subscription plan. The watch is also equipped with a function called LiveTrack, which allows users to share their run or bicycle route with family and friends and their pace and miles in real-time. The function also allows the user to receive SMS and audio.

Especially, if an issue identifies because of incident detection and assistance features, the Forerunner 945 LTE may instantly send messages to the emergency user contacts. There is also the support plus option that allows a dedicated 24/7 control response team to automatically share the wearer’s identity and location with selected contacts.

Comprehensive training data, performance monitoring, and activity monitoring are also available on the smartwatch. Garmin smartwatches like Garmin Pay, music storage, and phone alerts provide you with all of the usual features. In terms of battery life, Garmin Forerunner 945 battery operates for up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. However, whether you switch on a GPS or listen to music and use the LiveTrack mode through LTE, battery life is decreased to just 7 hours.

The Forerunner 945 LTE is available on the Garmin website and costs $650 (Around Rs.101,000). The smartwatch is available in two colors black and white.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Specs & Price:

The Forerunner 55 entry-level smartwatch follows the Forerunner 45 and offers some battery life improvements compared with its previous version. If you use only in smartwatch mode, the battery may last for up to two weeks on one charge, however, the battery life lasts for 20 hours on GPS mode.

Forerunner 55 comes with many features designed to enhance the user’s health monitoring. Generally health reminders, heart rate monitoring, hydration tracking, and tracking of menstrual and pregnancies. The smartwatch comes with tracking time, distance, speed, and pace, as well as heart rate monitoring for runners.

The watch also has many security features, including the option to share a message with chosen contacts with your location. The daily suggested workouts and the Garmin Coach are also available to all users.

The Forerunner 55 is available in black, white, and aqua colors, and has a $200 (Around Rs. 31,000) price tag.

