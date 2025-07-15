Gatronova Launches Pakistan’s Largest Cloud and AI Transformation with SAP

Gatronova, has embarked on what is being described as the country’s most ambitious digital transformation to date. In partnership with global technology firm SAP, the group is moving toward complete enterprise digitization under the RISE with SAP initiative.

The move aims to modernize over 900 business processes and enhance real-time decision-making across Gatronova’s operations, which employ more than 17,000 people. The transformation integrates cloud-based AI and analytics to improve agility, transparency, and productivity—factors seen as critical for global competitiveness.

“This transition isn’t just about automating tasks,” said Waseem Rasheed, Group CIO, Gatronova. “We’re embedding intelligence into our core systems, enabling smarter decisions and a more agile, connected enterprise.”

The company will implement SAP S/4HANA to unify its core functions—finance, materials, HR, manufacturing, and compliance—alongside advanced tools such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP GRC for real-time insights, talent management, and regulatory alignment.

“Our focus is to derive maximum value from AI,” said Rizwan Diwan, CEO of Novatex Limited, a Gatronova company. “This initiative positions Gatronova as a future-ready enterprise.”

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bahrain, termed the collaboration a milestone: “SAP is proud to support Gatronova. Our cloud solutions will deliver real-time visibility and predictive insights—critical for long-term growth.”

Industry observers say the transformation will not only benefit Gatronova’s internal operations but also contribute to reshaping Pakistan’s industrial image as a forward-looking, tech-driven export economy.

