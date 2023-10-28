Gaza Suffers Connectivity Outage Due To Intense Israeli Airstrikes

According to the latest reports, Israel has intensified its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. Due to these intense Israeli Airstrikes internet and mobile communications services have collapsed in the Palestinian territory. Gaza has been plunged into darkness due to heavy bombing and the situation is becoming worse day by day. After Friday nightfall, an extended series of large explosions lit up the sky over Gaza City. Moreover, northern Gaza was being pounded by several air raids and artillery. The Palestine Red Crescent Society states that it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.

Gaza Strip Internet Goes Down Due To Heavy Bombing

The Palestinian telecommunication company posted late on Friday on their social media account that mobile phone and internet services have been completely shut off. The bad news is that Gaza has now no internet and no signals on phones. The Gaza Strip has been totally isolated in the territory due to which residents are terrified and afraid. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated:

“Israel increased air raids in a very significant way and that ground forces were expanding their activity in Gaza.”

He further disclosed that the residents of Gaza City started to move south on Friday night when Israeli attacks battered the strip. Al Jazeera’s Safwat Kahlout also reported from Gaza City. He stated:

“In the last two hours, we could hear intensive air strikes and intensive artillery shells at the same time, which is something unusual – which means the strength of the fire is much more than in the previous days. Today is the worst in terms of the strength of the Israeli fire, and we can hear some explosions … coming from the sea as well, specifically in the north of the Gaza Strip. The air strikes and the artillery shells are intensifying now in the north.”

The service outage comes as Palestinians brace for an expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza. Israeli officials have also threatened to carry out a ground assault to demolish Hamas, the Palestinian armed group that controls the territory. Israel attacked the strip relentlessly since Hamas launched an invasion of southern Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people. Israel imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza. They cut access to food, water, fuel, and electricity for the enclave’s 2.3 million citizens who have few opportunities for seeking refuge. The situation in Gaza is alarming as basic services are crumbling, and medicine, food, and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started flooding with sewage causing different diseases. According to the United Nations, many more people will die as a result of Israel’s constant siege of Gaza.