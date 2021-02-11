GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Feb 11, 2021

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including availability of quality telecom services in GB and provision of 3G/4G services in the area. Chairman PTA assured the Chief Minister of

PTA’s full support in removing any hurdles in the provision of quality voice and internet (3G/4G) services in GB.
The sides agreed to have enhanced cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives in GB.

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Feb 11, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>