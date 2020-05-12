The Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman inaugurates `Sehat Call’, the first telehealth service for the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Chief Operating Officer PISE, Hassan Ali Shah briefed Cheif Minister about Sehat Call and how it will assist masses on a single phone call.

Telehealth will assist people with trivial problems of health and for their regular follow up. The chief minister lauds the project and guarantees complete support from GB gov­ernment. He urged the public to avail this free service and avoid needless visits to the Hospital.

GB Initiates ‘Sehat Call’: Pakistan’s First-Ever Telehealth Service

He also appreciated the contribution of doctors and psychologists providing voluntary ser­vices under the platform of Sehat Call. This service was designed by the Pakistan Innovation Summit for Education team in collaboration with Health Department Gilgit Baltistan, AKRSP, and Young Doctors Association of GB.

Telehealth is the disbursement of health-related services and information provided via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It provides long-distance patient and clinician contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions.

When rural backward settings, lack of transportation, a lack of mobility, limited funding, or a lack of staff restrains access to care, telehealth service may bridge the gap and also provide distance-learning; meetings, supervision, and presentations among practitioners; online information and health data management and the healthcare system integration.

Check out? SCO Announces Double Volume in all its Data Packages for subscribers of AJ&K and GB during coronavirus outbreak

Telehealth could incorporate two clinicians discussing a case over video conference; a robotic surgery operating through remote access; physical therapy done with the help of digital monitoring instruments, live feed and application mixtures; tests being forwarded between facilities for interpretation by a higher professional; home examination through continuous sending of patient health data; client to practitioner online conference; or even a videophone interpretation to explain remedies during an emergency.