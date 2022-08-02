What is GB WhatsApp? Is it safe to use it?

There are a number of messaging apps available in the market including Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook, WeChat, Twitter, Viber and many more. Amongst all these social media apps WhatsApp is the most commonly used messenger presently. The app is most loved because of its simplicity and the features it contains. However, there is another modified WhatsApp available namely GB WhatsApp. You probably have heard the name of the app. This app has also gained a lot of popularity because of its advanced features and functionalities. So, let’s dig into it and see what actually the GB WhatsApp is, how it is different from the original app and also what functionalities it provides.

Advertisement

What is GB WhatsApp?

GB WhatsApp is a modified and popular version of WhatsApp with a lot of extra features which can do better than the basic version of the WhatsApp application. The app has more advanced features like privacy options, improved messaging ability, Anti-Ban, DND mode, etc. Moreover, GB Whatsapp claims to provide a more secure, safe, and quickly responsive experience. The app is evolving day by day so we may get a lot more features in the coming updates.

Check Also: WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature Is Rolling Out to Users

Features:

GBWhatsApp comes with several interesting features. Most of these features are not available on the original WhatsApp. One of the important features it provides is multiple accounts. It let you manage your multiple accounts through a single app. Apart from that, it gives you a lot of privacy features i.e. to show or hide your online, typing or recording status. Let’s check out the other main features of the app.

It provides some privacy settings including; being online (status), Double click, Bluetick, Recording status, and Typing status.

Status download : This is the feature I like the most. GB WhatsApp lets you download pictures and videos from the status with one click.

: This is the feature I like the most. GB WhatsApp lets you download pictures and videos from the status with one click. Auto-reply : with this feature, you can send a reply to any of your contacts if you are busy and not available.

: with this feature, you can send a reply to any of your contacts if you are busy and not available. Maximum pictures: GB WhatsApp lets you send 90 or more images at a time and videos up to 50 MB in size.

GB WhatsApp lets you send 90 or more images at a time and videos up to 50 MB in size. DND : DND will help the user to turn off the internet data connection for GB WhatsApp. So you can use other applications without any disturbance.

: DND will help the user to turn off the internet data connection for GB WhatsApp. So you can use other applications without any disturbance. Anti-revoke messages: This feature will let you save deleted messages from the chats.

This feature will let you save deleted messages from the chats. Filter messages : GB WhatsApp enables the user with a choice to clear the chat and that can also filter messages.

: GB WhatsApp enables the user with a choice to clear the chat and that can also filter messages. Text message broadcast : With this feature, you can send text messages to 600 people at once.

: With this feature, you can send text messages to 600 people at once. Share live locations: You can send live locations to anyone you want.

You can send live locations to anyone you want. Customize font: You can easily change the font of the chat.

You can easily change the font of the chat. Unique effects : The app provides exclusive and amazing effects while sending videos and images.

: The app provides exclusive and amazing effects while sending videos and images. History of the message : This feature will let you check the history, for instance, the revoked messages from contacts.

: This feature will let you check the history, for instance, the revoked messages from contacts. Revoke multiple messages: With this feature, you can revoke multiple messages at a time.

With this feature, you can revoke multiple messages at a time. Image quality : users can share high-quality images

: users can share high-quality images Log history: log history of the user’s contacts is available

log history of the user’s contacts is available Notification : GB WhatsApp also send a notification when someone changes the display picture

: GB WhatsApp also send a notification when someone changes the display picture Pop-up Notifications: Another interesting feature is that the user can hide the pop-up notification from the main screen.

How to Download GB WhatsApp?

If you are fascinated by the features it provides and want to download the app, here is how you can do it by following some easy steps. As the app is not available on any official app store. You have to download the APK file to install it.

First of all, you need to download the APK MOD and make sure you have enough space for it.

If your device does not allow the download from an unknown source, go to the settings and enable it first.

Now click on the downloading button and download the APK file.

After downloading, open the folder where you saved APK. Tap on this APK file to install it.

Now launch the app and login into the WhatsApp account and enjoy the fantastic features.

Is GB WhatsApp Available on the Play store?

No, the GB WhatsApp is not available on Google Play Store. It is not available on any other official app store.

Read Also: WhatsApp disappearing message timers for existing chats Lands for Beta Testers

Does WhatsApp allow to use GB WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp does not allow its users to use GB WhatsApp because of the potential security risks. In 2019, WhatsApp started temporarily banning accounts that were using GB WhatsApp. It issued a warning to users, stating that anyone found using such an “unsupported version of WhatsApp” will face a temporary ban from the original app.

WhatsApp also wars its user if they do not switch to the original app after a temporarily ban, they “might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp also highlights that such unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate its Terms of Service. It stated that it does not support these third-party apps because it can’t “validate their security practices.”

Why do people use GB WhatsApp?

The users are using this app because of the amazing features it provides. The App itself contains a lot of features that are not actually available on the basic version of WhatsApp. It gives you the ability to save WhatsApp status and to read the deleted messages. You can send 90 images at a time and send a message to 600 people at once and many more. There is no ban and users can easily use the app without any limitations and restrictions.

What’s the use of GB WhatsApp?

No doubt, the use of GB WhatsApp provides a lot of benefits. First of all, it comes with a lot of interesting features. It provides a lot of privacy features that the original WhatsApp does not provide. In fact, the GB WhatsApp is infused with lots of mouth-watering features which everyone would like to use.

However, there are some risks associated with the app. WhatsApp warns against the use of GB WhatsApp. The app can also compromise your privacy and security as there are no well-known sources for downloading the app.

The Safest way to use GB WhatsApp:

Unfortunately, you have to download it from third-party sources. It somehow puts your phone security at risk if you download the APK file from an untrusted source. Because the file may contain viruses or malware alongside the original file. So, the safest way to use GB WhatsApp is to download the app’s APK from a trusted source.

Privacy Policy:

This app does not provide any guarantee of privacy or security.

See Also: WhatsApp’s new privacy controls let you hide your profile photo and more

Conclusion:

GB WhatsApp has a lot of interesting features that attract users’ attention. I will not be surprised if you are one of those who will love to use GB WhatsApp. For those people who do not care about security and want to enjoy a lot of functionalities, GB WhatsApp is a better choice. It is clear that GB WhatsApp does not ensure security but if you get the app from trusted links, you can minimize the risk of being compromised. If you are one of those who put privacy and security above all other features, then go for the original WhatsApp. The choice is completely yours.

Recommended Reading: WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature For More Beta Users