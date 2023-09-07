Gboard Rolls Out “Proofread” AI Feature For Beta Users

Google Gboard is a very good keyboard option for Android users. Reports claim that there are a lot of new Gboard features based on generative AI in the pipeline. Recently, it started rolling out a “Proofread” feature for beta users. This new generative AI tool could make grammar mistakes a thing of the past. Isn’t it?

Gboard Proofreading Feature Is A Handy Tool To Eliminate Grammar Mistakes

It is pertinent to mention here that the new tool is showing up with Gboard version 13.4. It is currently in beta on Android. Let me tell you that the “Proofread” feature appears in the keyboard’s toolbar as a way to have your text checked for spelling or grammar errors on the fly. It is all powered by generative AI.