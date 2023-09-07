Gboard Rolls Out “Proofread” AI Feature For Beta Users
Google Gboard is a very good keyboard option for Android users. Reports claim that there are a lot of new Gboard features based on generative AI in the pipeline. Recently, it started rolling out a “Proofread” feature for beta users. This new generative AI tool could make grammar mistakes a thing of the past. Isn’t it?
Gboard Proofreading Feature Is A Handy Tool To Eliminate Grammar Mistakes
It is pertinent to mention here that the new tool is showing up with Gboard version 13.4. It is currently in beta on Android. Let me tell you that the “Proofread” feature appears in the keyboard’s toolbar as a way to have your text checked for spelling or grammar errors on the fly. It is all powered by generative AI.
The feature shows up on the phones with a “Fix it” prompt displaying Google’s usual symbol for generative AI. From there, a pop-up clarifies how proofreading works, with text being sent to Google for processing if you turn the feature on. When you tap “Proofread”, Gboard’s toolbar processes your text and offers suggestions to fix spelling or grammar, for instance, adding punctuation. Right after that, the “Fix it” button will surface in line with suggestions and will automatically fix errors when you tap it. No doubt, this feature seems to be a great evolution to existing autocorrect. However, it’d be great if Google could pull this off without offloading the processing to its servers. Maybe with future Gboard updates.
Google is also working on a new feature that creates stickers using AI. Then there is a new “tone” feature that can help you record a message with a different tone, such as formal and informal. These features are still under testing and are not yet showing up without app modifications. If you’re noticing Gboard’s new proofreading feature, do share it with us in the comment section.
