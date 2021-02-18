Top Google Gboard shortcuts, Tips and Tricks to know

Do you know about the Gboard shortcuts? Well, I’ll tell you about the best Gboard shortcut as well as what is Gboard. Well, the Gboard keyboard for Android is one of the most effortless and sharpest keyboards on earth. It offers quick and snappy search, translations, emoji packs, and more highlights. Still, many people don’t utilize the maximum capacity of Gboard. Well, now you at the right place to learn new Gboard shortcuts and tips.

So in this post, I’ll be showing you the most astounding aspects of Gboard by featuring its sublime highlights and plenty of customization alternatives. When you know every one of its tips and tricks, you will begin appreciating and enjoying the Gboard shortcuts. Let us get started with new tricks and recommendations for the Gboard shortcuts.

Note: I’ll be arranging Gboard’s settings in many of the tips and tricks are given below. You can get to them on your gadget as effectively as opening your Android Settings > choosing “Languages & input”> “Virtual keyboard” > Gboard.

Gboard shortcuts

This article will help you to know the best tips and tricks that you must know about while using the Gboard. This will help you increase your typing speed as well as help you get rid of any issues. Below is the list of the top 5 Gboard shortcuts which would really assist you in typing. Till then follow the steps and instructions shown in the images attached with each step. Do tell us which one did work for you. And which one will you are going to use the most. Let’s get started:

1. Rapid Translation of text

One of my #1 features, Gboard, permits me to rapidly translate a book or text, which, I find, is particularly valuable while writing in a different language. It will help you during a conversation with a foreign friend or any client in a business meeting.

You can tap the right arrow on the recommendation strip and select the Google Translate icon to get to this feature. At that point, select the language, type in the text you need to write and type it in its translated version. Isn’t it cool?

2. Erase suggested words

If you are not happy with the suggestion of word, at that point, you can erase the suggestion and select not to see it again using this Gboard shortcut. You can long-press a suggested word and drag it to the trash can icon to erase it from the suggestion. And say bye-bye to the world forever, especially and exclusively on your Gboard keyboard.

3. Quick punctuations

Gboard adds not many choices to help you type quicker, and maintaining a strategic distance from or quick typing punctuations are one of the secrets to gain speed while texting. You can enable various punctuation tricks in the Gboard’s Settings > “Text correction.” The alternatives are named “Auto-space after punctuation” and “Double-space full stop.”

As you may have speculated, these permit you to add a full-stop by pressing the spacebar multiple times and auto-add space after any punctuation. Moreover, there is another trick to add punctuations rapidly. You can long-press the full stop key and swipe to or tap a punctuation key from the shown list.

4. Use content editing mode

If you attempted to alter the content in Android, mainly if that text is long, you would realize it’s anything but a simple task. Gboard features a text editing mode to solve this particular issue.

At whatever point you need to use the text editing mode, press the right arrow in the recommendation strip, and press the cursor symbol. Without much of a stretch, you can cross between words or sentences utilizing the arrow keys in this mode.

5. Change the instance of a word

Gboard has a brilliant component to change the case of a word. You need to choose a word and press the move key on the keyboard to switch its case. It allows you to choose from two cases rapidly and adequately — title case and capitalized. This capitalizes the principal letter, and the last word capitalizes the entire word.

Hope the above shortcuts help you solve your problems. The above shortcuts not only save your time but help you complete your text real quick. The translation feature helps you communicate without any difficultly. Well, the journey about the Gboard shortcut does not end here other tips and tricks will be revealed soon. Don’t miss them. Be sure to comment on which one do you like the most and which one do you think is not useful for you. See you soon with the other Gboard tips and Tricks.