Although Samsung Galaxy S22 series is clearly a hit, that hasn’t stopped it from facing its own set of controversies because of the company’s Game Optimization Service. The reportedly throttles approximately 10,000 applications. Samsung has since said that it will give users the choice to prioritize performance in an upcoming update, but it’s too little. Geekbench has now accused Samsung of benchmark manipulation. For that reason, Geekbench delists the last four years of Galaxy flagships from its benchmark browser.

Geekbench Delists Last Four Years of Galaxy Flagships

Today we delisted these handsets from the Android Benchmark chart on the Geekbench Browser. — Geekbench (@geekbench) March 4, 2022

Currently, Geekbench policy is that once a device is delisted from its device browser, there’s no coming back. Even when Samsung releases the update that will allow users to prioritize performance to have a “normal” experience, all of the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and S10 devices will still remain delisted. This also includes the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. Furthermore, Samsung hasn’t even said when it will release the update that will give users the ability to prioritize performance.

Of course, this won’t stop you from running Geekbench on your Samsung smartphone. Instead, it just means that the publicly traversable directory of benchmarking results will not be available for affected device models.

Just recently we told you that Samsung has allegedly been hacked by some hackers who stole the data from Nvidia as well. Now, Geekbench has delisted Galaxy flagships. It seems like Samsung is in big trouble these days.

