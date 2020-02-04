We have already learned a lot about the specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip via renders and a hands-on video. Well Geekbench listing also adds some more Galaxy Z Flip Specifications online. This new leak is shedding light on some of its internal specifications.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that Galaxy Z Flip is coming with octa-core Qualcomm SoC – tipped to be the Snapdragon 855+ – ticking alongside 8GB of RAM. It has also been revealed that the handset was spotted running Android 10 with the custom One UI 2.0 skin.

Geekbench Listing Shares Some More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

However, the listing does not say anything about the exact make of the SoC, but the previous leak says that the phone is running on the Snapdragon 855+.

The bench-marking database revealed that the upcoming foldable phone’s model number is SM-F700N and it has scored 725 in the Geekbench v5.0 single-core test and posted a tally of 2610 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch (1080×2636 pixels) HDR10+ Infinity Flex display having a centrally-positioned hole-punch. It will have a Super AMOLED cover display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on its rear panel.

The phone will have a 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The powerhouse of the phone will be packed by a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 9W wireless charging too. The phone features a 12-megapixel main camera assisted by another 12-megapixel snapper with a 123-degree field of view.

