LG was planning to unveil its upcoming device at the Mobile World Congress. However, now due to the cancellation of MWC this month, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G might do an online launch event. Recently, the Geekbench has revealed the Key Specs of LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

The benchmark database didn’t reveal the name of the device clearly but the model number LM-V600N, that it shared on its platform, makes it clear to us that this is the V60 ThinQ 5G, because its predecessor V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a model number LM-V500N.

Geekbench Reveals Key Specs of LG V60 ThinQ 5G

The Geekbench has reported that the V60 ThinQ 5G is running Android 10 that is paired with 8GB RAM. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC as the motherboard is listed as “kona”, and that is a codename for the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Geekbench didn’t share much details about any other specs of the V60 ThinQ 5G, but according to the leaked images of the phone that we got to see earlier this month revealed that the smartphone will have a water-drop notch display. The camera section will be packed by quad rear camera, while the power house will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. This upcoming phone will have the 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom next to the USB-C port.

There is no any confirmation yet that when the company is going to launch the device nor LG shared a word about the V60 ThinQ 5G, but we can expect to see it any time now as its predecessor was announced last year in February.

