Geekbench Shows Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Processor

There is a lot going on in the foldables market as Samsung have announced the launch of different foldable smartphones earlier this year. With the increasing demand and user-friendliness of these phones, the foldables are now coming with a bang. As the expected launch of Samsung’s next generation of foldables approaches, new information regarding the Galaxy Z Flip4 emerges. The most recent ones concern the phone’s chipset and battery capacity, both of which have appeared in two new entries. The first is a Geekbench listing for the Samsung SM-F721U, which is thought to be the Z Flip4 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which has yet to be released.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Render

The chipset is codenamed “Taro” and has a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, which indicates that it is for the Cortex-X2 CPU performance core. A trio of cores clocked at 2.75GHz – possibly Cortex-A710 – and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 processors running at 1.8GHz are also visible. The Z Flip4 in the offering also has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 12. It received 1,277 single-core scores and 3,642 multi-core points.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Geekbench Listing

In other news, the Z Flip4 was discovered on the 3C database, with a total rated battery capacity of 3,595mAh. Dual battery cells with capacities of 2,555mAh (EB-BF723ABY part number) and 1,040mAh (EB-BF724ABY) will be included in the phone.

Galaxy Fold Z Listing on 3C

It will be interesting to see what the normal battery capacity rating is. A larger battery, regardless of the mAh value, would be a nice improvement, as the Z Flip3’s endurance was lacking.

