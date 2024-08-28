Gemini AI Can Now Capture Key Points in Google Meet Calls

Google Meet is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called “Take Notes for Me,” designed to make virtual meetings more efficient and productive. This tool utilizes Google’s Gemini AI to generate summaries of key discussion points during video calls automatically in Meet. Instead of providing a word-for-word transcription, the AI captures the essential highlights and records them in a Google Doc. It then stored the document in the meeting organizer’s Google Drive. Following the meeting, the summary document can be easily shared with all attendees or attached to the calendar event, ensuring that everyone is on the same page. If enabled, the summary will also include links to the full meeting recording and a transcript.

The “Take Notes for Me” feature is currently available to Google Workspace customers who have specific add-ons, such as Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, and AI Meetings & Messaging. For now, the feature is only available for meetings conducted in English and is limited to use on desktop computers and laptops. This selective rollout allows Google to fine-tune the feature and address any issues before a broader release.

Google’s introduction of this note-taking AI is part of a broader initiative to integrate generative AI across its products and services. The company has been making strides to incorporate AI capabilities into its hardware and software since it announced its plans last year. The Gemini AI assistant is present in a wide range of Google Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Gmail, as well as the Android operating system.

While these advancements are promising, the success of these AI-driven features depends largely on their accuracy and reliability. Past incidents, such as AI-generated summaries recommending bizarre actions like eating glue pizza, have raised concerns about the dependability of AI-generated content. As Google continues to develop and refine its AI tools, ensuring accuracy and avoiding misinterpretations remain crucial.

The “Take Notes for Me” feature represents a significant step towards enhancing productivity in virtual meetings. By automating the note-taking process, it allows participants to focus on the conversation without the distraction of jotting down every detail. This innovation reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to using AI to simplify everyday tasks and improve user experience. As more users gain access to this tool, its real-world effectiveness will become clearer, and it could set a new standard for how organizations handle meeting documentation in the digital age.

