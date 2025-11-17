Gemini AI Lawsuit: How to Disable It And Protect Your Privacy

Google is once again facing scrutiny over alleged privacy violations, this time centered around its Gemini AI system. A new class-action lawsuit accuses the company of unlawfully tracking users’ private data through deep integration with Gmail, Meet, and other Workspace applications.

Lawsuit Claims Unauthorized Data Tracking

The lawsuit alleges that Google “secretly” enabled Gemini within key Workspace apps and used the AI system to access private user content. According to the filing, it collected and stored emails, attachments, and communication histories without obtaining clear user consent.

One section of the lawsuit states that:

“Despite users never giving Google informed consent to track and store their private communications, Google does just that, using Gemini AI to access and exploit the entire recorded history of its users’ private communications.”

Gemini has steadily expanded across Google’s ecosystem over the past year, appearing in Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Photos, and even third-party integrations on some Android devices. With the lawsuit raising concerns about how deeply the AI is embedded, many users may now reconsider how much access they want to grant it.

How Users Can Disable Gemini AI

Google allows users to disable AI features across several apps through a unified dashboard.

Disabling Gemini in Gmail

Open Gmail on the web. Click the Settings icon. Select All Settings. Scroll to Google Workspace smart features and choose Manage Workspace smart feature settings. Turn off the first toggle to disable Gemini within Workspace apps. Turn off the second toggle to stop Gemini from pulling data from other Google services.

Disabling Gemini in Chrome

Chrome now includes AI-driven tools such as conversational search and AI mode.

Users can disable these by going to Settings → AI Innovations and turning off all available toggles, including features such as Gemini in Chrome and AI-powered history search (availability varies by region).

Disabling Gemini Activity in Google Photos

Gemini is also integrated into Google Photos, where it powers editing tools and camera enhancements on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro. As photos represent highly sensitive personal data, many users prefer to limit AI access.

To prevent the AI assistant from logging photo-related activity:

Open the Gemini app. Tap the profile icon. Select Gemini Apps Activity. Under Keep Activity, choose Turn Off.

Managing Gemini’s Access to Third-Party Apps

Gemini also connects with apps such as Spotify, WhatsApp, Google Home, and Messages. Users can disable these links by:

Opening the Gemini app → profile icon. Selecting Connected Apps. Turning off access for each listed app.

Remaining Privacy Concerns

Even after users disable activity tracking, Google still processes some interactions. The company notes in its policy:

“The settings in Gemini Apps Activity don’t control processing of your chats to create anonymized data to improve Google services.”

With Google continuing to replace Assistant with Gemini across devices and services, the potential exposure surface is steadily increasing.

Conclusion

The lawsuit has renewed concerns about how Google handles user data in its AI-powered ecosystem. Users who prefer tighter control over their privacy can disable Gemini across multiple apps or adjust privacy settings to reduce data collection while preserving core functionality.