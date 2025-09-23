Gemini Arrives on Google TV for Smarter Entertainment

Google has introduced Gemini to Google TV, bringing a brand-new way to interact with your big screen. Instead of only using short commands, users can now have natural, flowing conversations with their TV. This makes the experience more engaging and personal.

For years, Google TV has been the center of home entertainment. It has helped families discover shows, movies, and apps with ease. Google Assistant also played an important role by responding to voice commands. Whether it was finding a movie, turning on subtitles, or even dimming smart lights, Google Assistant helped you out. But Gemini takes this to the next level. It acts more like a conversational partner than a simple assistant.

With Gemini on Google TV, you can do much more than just search. Imagine a family movie night where nobody agrees on what to watch. Instead of endless debates, you can simply ask, “Find me something to watch with my husband. I like dramas, but he likes lighthearted comedies.” Gemini will instantly suggest titles that suit both preferences.

It also helps when you’re trying to catch up on your favourite series. A quick question like, “What happened in the last season of Outlander?” gives you a neat summary without searching online. You can then go a step further by asking about reviews or cast details before hitting play.

But Gemini isn’t limited to entertainment. It also opens doors for learning and personal growth. Families can use it for school projects, cooking ideas, or picking up new hobbies. A parent helping with homework can say, “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader.” Gemini will respond with a simple explanation and may even suggest YouTube videos for a visual demonstration.

This blend of answers and supporting videos makes the TV a true hub for both entertainment and education. It transforms a passive screen into an active assistant.

The rollout begins with the TCL QM9K series, making it the first to showcase Gemini on TV. Later this year, more devices will gain access, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart Onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, along with the 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models.

With more than 300 million active Google TV and Android TV OS devices worldwide, the launch of Gemini marks a major milestone. It shows how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way we connect with technology in our daily lives. And this is just the beginning. Google has promised even more Gemini features for TVs in the near future, turning the living room into an even smarter and more interactive space.