Gemini Live Debuts on iOS to Compete with Arch Rivals ChatGPT & Siri

The ongoing tussle between Google’s Gemini AI and Open AI Chatgpt is on the rise with the former launching its AI voice assistant Gemini Live on Apple’s App Store. It is the latest generation of Google’s chatbot with AI voice assistance and is available to all iOS users. Gemini was initially released as Bard, however, since then, it has undergone substantial upgrades to compete with ChatGPT.

The Gemini Live released as part of the Gemini app, includes a voice-based feature that allows natural, conversational interactions with the chatbot. Users can use Gemini for diverse tasks, ranging from preparing for interviews to brainstorming ideas. “It’s ideal for practicing for an interview, exploring activities in a new city, or developing creative ideas,” stated Brian Marquardt, Google’s senior director of product management.

Google initially launched the Gemini’s voice feature on its Android devices. Now, the app’s iOS release marks Google’s latest push into advanced voice AI, challenging other major voice assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, Google laid off hundreds of employees from its Voice Assistant team as part of a cost-saving measure. Last month, the Gemini team was merged with DeepMind, Google’s AI research division. DeepMind has been developing innovative AI techniques to make Gemini a competitive AI solution as traditional methods for large models encounter delays and technical barriers.

