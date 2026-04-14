Google’s AI assistant, Google Gemini, has introduced a new feature that makes learning and understanding topics much easier. Instead of showing only static images, Gemini can now create interactive images directly inside the chat. This update is currently rolling out to most users and aims to improve how people explore complex ideas.

Previously, Gemini was already capable of generating images using its advanced system, Nano Banana. While those images were useful, they were still limited to a single, fixed view. Now, with the new feature, users can go a step further by interacting with the visuals, making the experience more engaging and informative.

Gemini Now Creates Interactive Images Right Inside Chat

The feature works simply. When users ask Gemini to explain something visually by typing phrases like “show me” or “help me visualize,” the system responds with an option to generate a dynamic visualization. Once the user clicks the button, an interactive model appears within the chat. This allows users to explore the topic in real time instead of just looking at a still image.

For example, if someone wants to understand how the Moon orbits the Earth, Gemini can create a moving simulation. Users can adjust the speed of the orbit or change the viewing angle to better see how the system works. This makes it easier to grasp concepts that are hard to understand through text alone.

The same approach applies to mechanical processes. In one test, Gemini generated an interactive model of a car engine. Instead of simply showing a diagram, the visualization allowed users to watch the engine in motion. They could pause the animation, step through each stage, or manually explore how different parts work together. This level of control helps break down complex systems into simple, understandable steps.

This update puts Gemini in closer competition with tools like Claude, which introduced a similar feature earlier. While both platforms offer interactive visuals, there are still some differences. For instance, Gemini currently does not allow users to save these visualizations, which is something available in Claude. However, since the feature is still new, improvements may be added over time.

The rollout of this feature is happening globally, but not all users will have access right away. At the moment, interactive visualizations are only available when using Gemini’s Pro model. They are also not yet supported for Education or Workspace accounts, which means some users may need to wait before trying them out.

Overall, this update shows how AI tools are moving beyond simple text responses. By adding interactive visuals, Gemini is turning conversations into more hands-on learning experiences. Whether it’s understanding space, machines, or other complex topics, users can now explore ideas in a more visual and engaging way.

As this technology continues to develop, features like these could become a standard part of how people learn online. Instead of just reading or watching, users will be able to interact with information directly, making learning faster, clearer, and more enjoyable.