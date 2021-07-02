Gender Gap in Pakistan is Reduced by Women Entrepreneurs in E-Commerce

Men and women both are equally important for the success and development of a society. Individually, both are contributing by any means in all fields. In underdeveloped countries like Pakistan, there exists a gender gap in which women are considered the weaker part of the industry. That is why, women receive lesser opportunities on a political, social, and industrial level. In recent years because of COVID, the gender gap has increased exponentially.

Gender Gap in Pakistan is Reducing by Women Entrepreneurs in E-Commerce

To reduce gender differences, we must make changes in our system from a grassroots level. Pakistani women are most of the time revolving around household chores. That is why Pakistani women must be encouraged to show interest in working outside their homes. There should be more women empowerment campaigns in which women should be encouraged to leave their houses and play a vital role in society. Such campaigns are often seen in Pakistan.

Today, we see a lot of women are working in different fields, especially in E-commerce. One of the biggest E-commerce platforms by which women can buy and sell different products is Sheops. Sheops is a women-only marketplace. A lot of women sell products here in which they are skilled. For example, women from Balochistan are naturally good in “Karhai”. They sell beautiful shawls and other clothing’s using Sheops. Like Sheops, there are other platforms too, using which women can earn a handsome amount without the fear of being harassed. Using such platforms women can possess a huge impact in E-commerce. Ultimately, the gender gap is reduced to some extent in Pakistan by women entrepreneurs.

