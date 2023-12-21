General FAQs About SPSC Jobs & Application Process

All Pakistani citizens with a Sindh domicile can apply for the SPSC posts in the Education, Livestock, Health, and Fisheries Department. There are seats for both male and female candidates. Anyone who fulfills the eligibility criteria for SPSC Jobs can apply for the seats. In this blog, I’ll jot down the commonly asked questions about SPSC jobs, the hiring process, etc. Let’s get started!

Common FAQs About SPSC Jobs

How Can I Apply For an SPSC Job

The application process is quite easy. You can head to the official website of SPSC and follow the simple steps to do so:

Go to Sindh Public Service Commission (spsc.gov.pk).

Select “Apply Now”

Register/Log into your account

Select the post you want to apply for

Upload all required documents

Enter “Apply”

What Is The Basic Goal Of SPSC?

There are a few basic goals of SPSC:

To hire applicants based on the SPSC exam.

To create and enforce selection criteria and procedures based on rules to guarantee fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants.

To ensure operational independence, political independence, accountability, and standards by acting without fear or favor.

When Was SPSC Founded?

It was founded back in 1926 to provide various jobs to citizens.

Is It Possible To Apply For Multiple Jobs Simultaneously?

Yes, it is. You can apply for multiple positions if you are eligible with the required qualifications for each role.

What About Age Restrictions For SPSC Positions?

The commission usually mentions age requirements, if any, in the official job advertisement. The candidates need to refer to the newspaper ad for details.

Is Domicile Mandatory For Sindh Jobs 2023?

Yes, it is. Only candidates with a Sindh Domicile can apply for SPSC Posts.

What Is The General Age Limit For SPSC Jobs?

The SPSC exam is open to all graduates between the ages of 21 and 28. The upper age limit is lowered for members of the scheduled castes, tribes, former service members, physically disabled people, and state government employees.

Can the Commission Accept An Incomplete Application?

No, not at all. It will be rejected.

The application will not be submitted after the last date. So, make sure to submit it during the given time.

Which Subjects Are Included In the SPSC Screening Test?

English Current Affairs Pakistan Affairs Everyday Science General Ability

How Many MCQs are Included For Each Subject in The Screening Test?

20 MCQs For each subject.

Share SPSC Screening Test Pattern.

Total Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 (1 mark per question) Time Allowed 90 Minutes Test Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

What Is The Application Fee For SPSC Jobs?

Rs 500.

Is There Any Optional Subject In SPSC?

There are a total of 3 subjects to select from all 7 subjects. All the optional subjects carry equal marks.

Where Is The Headquarters of SPSC?

Hyderabad serves as SPSC’s headquarters.

Contact number 022-9200162 Email Address of SPSC [email protected]