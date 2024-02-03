Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistan Secures Top Position For Social Media Engagement

In a significant development, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) bagged the top position for “social media engagement” at the 9th International Geneva Engage Awards. The awards took place in Geneva, Switzerland recently. They were held to honor the outstanding work in digital outreach and communication by non-governmental organizations, permanent representations, international organizations, and other Geneva actors. These awards also acknowledge the diligent connections that exist between Geneva and the communities around the globe affected by policies related to development, migration, human rights, and climate change.

Pakistan Bagged Top Position At Geneva Engage Awards

Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Bilal Ahmad received the award. He dedicated the triumph to the hard work of his team at the mission and his predecessor. Moreover, he also thanked Pakistan’s current ambassador in Beijing, Khalil Hashmi.

The ambassador thanked the Diplomatic Foundation, for celebrating Pakistan’s diplomatic mission. He praised the dedicated and sustained efforts of Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) in the field of public and digital diplomacy which has generated positive and promising results.

Permanent Mission of Pakistan has been awarded first 🥇 place in ‘social media engagement’ category at the 9th Geneva Engage Awards organized by @DiploFoundation. 🇵🇰 Amb @drbahmad72 dedicated the award to the hardwork of his team @PakUN_Geneva and his able predecessor, 🇵🇰 Amb… pic.twitter.com/qqJsTmqSCg — Pakistan Mission Geneva (@PakUN_Geneva) February 1, 2024

For all those unaware, the foundation, which organizes the awards, aims to improve the role of small and developing states in global diplomacy. They train officials and develop capacity on internet governance, cyber security, data, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technology-related issues as well. Over the years, the foundation has successfully trained over 7,500 alumni from 208 countries and territories.