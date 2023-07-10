Geo TV Allegedly Earned 1 Billion From “Tere Bin” Youtube Views

I don’t think there would be anyone out there who doesn’t know about the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas. Yes, you guessed right! I am talking about the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama series “Tere Bin“. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali played the leading roles in this popular drama. Their exceptional performance and magical on-screen chemistry have played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece that touched the hearts of billions of viewers and has been admired worldwide. According to the latest reports, Geo TV has earned 1 Billion from Youtube Views for Tere bin.

Har Pal Geo Youtube Is The Most Followed YouTube In Pakistan

Har Pal Geo Youtube has allegedly earned PKR 1 Billion from Youtube Videos of the Popular Drama Tere Bin contributing massively to the channel’s earnings. The drama recently came to an end. Guess what? There is good news for all Meerub Murtasim fans. The producer Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment revealed that the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama series, Tere Bin, will be returning with a highly anticipated sequel. The news regarding its season 2 comes after the phenomenal success of the first season, which broke records and captivated audiences worldwide.

Abdullah Kadwani also thanked for making the show the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas. According to him, the success of the drama is the result of hard work and passion. He also thanked audiences around the world for their love of their creation. The outstanding performances of the leads Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi no doubt, played a key role in making Tere Bin a chef-d’oeuvre. It has touched the hearts of billions of viewers around the globe. Now, let’s wait and watch when season 2 comes. Will the upcoming Season be able to win hearts just like the first one? Time will tell.

